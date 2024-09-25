Previous
Ghosts in the Gardens by fishers
Photo 3000

Ghosts in the Gardens

This autumn marks the fourth annual appearance of these wire sculptures in various gardens around the city centre. This is one of about ten to be found in the Museum Gardens. There are a total of forty-five to be found, six of which are new for 2024.

This shot shows a knight in armour kneeling to pledge allegiance, and can be found in the edible garden.

A new feature for this year is that at the end of the event in early November, all the sculptures will be displayed together in the Museum Gardens, and after dark they will be illuminated. That should be an impressive sight!

Ian
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Impressive indeed. Great shot fav.
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise