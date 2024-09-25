Ghosts in the Gardens

This autumn marks the fourth annual appearance of these wire sculptures in various gardens around the city centre. This is one of about ten to be found in the Museum Gardens. There are a total of forty-five to be found, six of which are new for 2024.



This shot shows a knight in armour kneeling to pledge allegiance, and can be found in the edible garden.



A new feature for this year is that at the end of the event in early November, all the sculptures will be displayed together in the Museum Gardens, and after dark they will be illuminated. That should be an impressive sight!



Ian