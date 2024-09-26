Red Legged Partridge

It has been a while since we have included a shot from one of our Moorsbus trips, so here is a red-legged partridge from our walk last weekend.



We took a bus to Sutton Bank, with its marvellous views across the Vale of York - except that low cloud and fog greeted our arrival.



The plan for the day was simple - walk eastwards to Rievaulx Abbey, along a route that is mostly along the Cleveland Way long distance footpath, but only around 6 miles of it.



The walk took us through the village of Cold Kirby. Normally outside one of the properties there is a kiosk which stocks home-made flapjack for a small donation, but sadly none left. Beyond Cold Kirby is a long track which runs slowly downhill, and along which we saw quite a few red legged partridges. In a valley just to the south of the track there are big pens where they are raised in large numbers, to be released for the start of the shooting season (from 1st September for partridge). It seems a shame that such an attractive bird should be bred for shooting.



Our walk continued down the track past the partridge and into a series of paths along valleys which would lead us to Rievaulx Abbey, and the promise of a slice of cake and a cup of tea in the cafe there.



Ian