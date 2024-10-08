Herbert House

When looking at the front of Herbert House, there is a small arch on the right that looks to give access to the rear of the building, and doesn't look like it is for public use, but actually it is one of a large number of public paths, ginnels, alleys, collectively known as snickelways since a book was written about them a few years ago.



Stepping through the arch, a quite remarkable scene is revealed. On the left is an entrance to Herbert House, and beyond that the rear extension of it, with the Great Hall in the upper level.



So, this area is open to the public, and is known as Lady Pecketts Yard, providing an attractive route between the busy streets of Pavement and Fossgate, though I suspect that very few who pass the entrance know of its existence.



Not part of York Unlocked, but it is a hidden gem well worth a visit.



Ian



