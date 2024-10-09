Memorial

Our second building visited on the York Unlocked weekend was St Crux Church Hall. It was built in 1888 on the site of St Crux Church which was demolished the year before. The church had a long history, and was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086. However, structural issues led to its demise.



Some of the stone from the demolished church was used to build St Crux Church Hall on the same site, and many of the monuments from the church were placed in the hall.



This rather colourful, if dusty, example is dedicated to Sir Robert Watter and his wife, and was created in 1610. This shot shows the central section of the memorial which shows Sir Robert Watter and his wife, with two babies above who died at a very early age, and a boy between them who survived childhood. Sir Robert Watter was an important local figure. He was a knight, and twice Lord Mayor of York.



St Crux Church Hall is now the church hall of the nearby All Saints Church. It is often rented by different local charities each Saturday and fund raising events are held then, with the serving of refreshments and bring and buy sales. It is usually quite busy, but we were fortunate to be there when it was relatively quiet and I could take photos.



Ian