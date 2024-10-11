York Buildings Artworks

These four paintings were created by artist Ric Liptrot and commissioned by York Conservation Trust. Buildings owned by the Trust are illustrated, along with other important historic buildings to be found in York.



The paintings were displayed in one of the buildings that we visited in the York Unlocked weekend. The artist was there to talk to as well.



I recognise most of the buildings and have taken photos of almost all of them. A few of the buildings are a bit of a mystery, but I'm now trying to discover what and where they are.



