York Buildings Artworks by fishers
Photo 3011

York Buildings Artworks

These four paintings were created by artist Ric Liptrot and commissioned by York Conservation Trust. Buildings owned by the Trust are illustrated, along with other important historic buildings to be found in York.

The paintings were displayed in one of the buildings that we visited in the York Unlocked weekend. The artist was there to talk to as well.

I recognise most of the buildings and have taken photos of almost all of them. A few of the buildings are a bit of a mystery, but I'm now trying to discover what and where they are.

This is our last post this week, we will be back on Monday. We hope you all have a great weekend!

Ian
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
These are super! Enjoy your weekend.
October 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
October 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage😊
October 11th, 2024  
