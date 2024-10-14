Northern Lights

Taken on Thursday night, this is my contribution to the large number of aurora photos posted online over the last few days.



It took a while to work out what the settings should be for this shot, and where those settings were on my camera. Panasonic have some rather confusing features in their camera menus!



I had worked out a good quite dark location quite close to home where an unlit track was ideal. The flare of red was visible to the naked eye as I left home, but by the time I got to the track it was no longer visible. However a few time exposures produced this result.



I was particularly pleased to see that the constellation 'the plough' was also visible, with the two stars at the bottom of the red flare pointing towards the north star 'polaris'.



Ian