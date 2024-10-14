Northern Lights

Taken on Thursday night, this is my contribution to the large number of aurora photos posted online over the last few days.
It took a while to work out what the settings should be for this shot, and where those settings were on my camera. Panasonic have some rather confusing features in their camera menus!
I had worked out a good quite dark location quite close to home where an unlit track was ideal. The flare of red was visible to the naked eye as I left home, but by the time I got to the track it was no longer visible. However a few time exposures produced this result.
I was particularly pleased to see that the constellation 'the plough' was also visible, with the two stars at the bottom of the red flare pointing towards the north star 'polaris'.