Paddington Bear

A new resident arrived in York City Centre - Paddington Bear has moved onto a bench in Deans Park, on the north side of York Minster.



The man behind the marmalade-loving character, the late author Michael Bond, drew on his wartime memories of evacuees and refugees when he created the much-loved Paddington Bear books.



The original books were published in the 1950s / 1960s, but more have been published since the Millennium



Paddington has also appeared on TV and in films, with the most successful films being Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017). A third film in this series, Paddington in Peru, is due to be released in the UK on 8th November this year.



As part of the advanced publicity, over twenty of these bears on benches have been installed in cities across the UK, and the one in York was proving a very popular photo location when I was in the city centre after lunch last Friday. There were lots of parents and young children there for photos.



Ian