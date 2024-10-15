Previous
Paddington Bear by fishers
Photo 3013

Paddington Bear

A new resident arrived in York City Centre - Paddington Bear has moved onto a bench in Deans Park, on the north side of York Minster.

The man behind the marmalade-loving character, the late author Michael Bond, drew on his wartime memories of evacuees and refugees when he created the much-loved Paddington Bear books.

The original books were published in the 1950s / 1960s, but more have been published since the Millennium

Paddington has also appeared on TV and in films, with the most successful films being Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017). A third film in this series, Paddington in Peru, is due to be released in the UK on 8th November this year.

As part of the advanced publicity, over twenty of these bears on benches have been installed in cities across the UK, and the one in York was proving a very popular photo location when I was in the city centre after lunch last Friday. There were lots of parents and young children there for photos.

Ian
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Adorable 🤍 Fav
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise