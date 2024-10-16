Ghosts in the Gardens - The Beekeeper

Ghosts in the Gardens 2024 is a trail around various open spaces in the centre of York where an interesting and varied collection of wire mesh figures can be found, though some are not at all easy to see.



Many are familiar from previous years, but are in different locations, but there are six new ones have been created, and the monk working as a Beekeeper is one of those. It is located in the graveyard of St Olaves Church. It isn't normally open to the public, so it is interesting to see not only the two ghosts in there, but also the south-east side of the church and the exterior of the ruins of St Marys Abbey, as well as an interesting collection of gravestones, including those of a number of well known York figures.



A beekeeper is a very appropriate ghost to see here, since there are real bee hives, and it is possible to buy the local honey at church events. Katharine rates it very highly.



I was fortunate to catch the Beekeeper highlighted in the sun, with the bees buzzing around in front of him made clear by the sunlight.



Ian