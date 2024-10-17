Ghosts in the Gardens - The Tailor

This collage shows another of the new Ghosts in the Gardens for 2024, and this one is a tailor sat on the lawn outside the Merchant Taylors Hall in York.



The Company of Merchant Taylors is one of seven guilds in York whose origin dates back to the 13th Century, and one of only three that have existed without a break since medieval times.



The Merchant Taylors hall was built in 1415, and extended with a second, smaller hall in the late 15th century. It is a very interesting building to explore, and it has featured previously in our project.



Today the hall is a popular location for weddings and other large events.



Ian