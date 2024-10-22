Autumn Leaves

Beningbrough Hall and gardens is a lovely place to explore, and in recent years there have been quite a few changes.



The Hall was closed for a long time while major restoration work took place. It is now a rather attractive art gallery on the first floor.



The gardens have been changed as well, with a new Mediterranean Garden opened earlier this summer, and since my last visit some of the paths improved and widened to make the gardens more accessible.



These leaves were on a plant trailing from one of the walls near the walled garden. I don't know what they are, but they made a rather bold display. I couldn't resist a close-up shot of this group of leaves.



Ian