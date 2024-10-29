Previous
Stokesley - Levenside (2) by fishers
Photo 3023

Stokesley - Levenside (2)

This shot was taken a little further east than the shot posted yesterday, and several hours later on our return trip towards Helmsley and York. We had an hour here on our return journey, giving time for refreshments and another sit beside Levenside to enjoy the views.

The weather had changed a little, with the bright sunshine hidden by thin cloud.

I've always liked this terrace of houses, each with its own character, with different building materials, different heights and even different roof slopes. It is these differences that add such character to many of our towns and villages, and which seems so difficult to recreate in modern developments.

It is quite surprising how friendly the local people are here, and on several occasions we have had interesting conversations with them. Its almost as if they are happy and pleased to share this beautiful place with visitors

Further along the walk, beyond the houses, a wall plaque gives an indication of the worldwide links that Stokesley has - "Levenside was planted with trees in 1934-5 in Remembrance of Miss Jane Page, afterwards Mrs S Henty, born at Stokesley 8th February 1817. She was the first white woman to settle permanently in Victoria, Australia 1836."

Ian
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
828% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Beautiful scene
October 29th, 2024  
Vesna
Beautiful image. I like the house covered in leaves.
October 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely place and pic👍😊
October 29th, 2024  
Monica
Lovely place
October 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise