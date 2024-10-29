Stokesley - Levenside (2)

This shot was taken a little further east than the shot posted yesterday, and several hours later on our return trip towards Helmsley and York. We had an hour here on our return journey, giving time for refreshments and another sit beside Levenside to enjoy the views.



The weather had changed a little, with the bright sunshine hidden by thin cloud.



I've always liked this terrace of houses, each with its own character, with different building materials, different heights and even different roof slopes. It is these differences that add such character to many of our towns and villages, and which seems so difficult to recreate in modern developments.



It is quite surprising how friendly the local people are here, and on several occasions we have had interesting conversations with them. Its almost as if they are happy and pleased to share this beautiful place with visitors



Further along the walk, beyond the houses, a wall plaque gives an indication of the worldwide links that Stokesley has - "Levenside was planted with trees in 1934-5 in Remembrance of Miss Jane Page, afterwards Mrs S Henty, born at Stokesley 8th February 1817. She was the first white woman to settle permanently in Victoria, Australia 1836."



Ian