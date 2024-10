Little Egret

We saw this lovely bird stood in the shallow water of the River Leven at Stokesley during our Moorsbus trip at the weekend.



The Little Egret is a member of the heron family. It was once a rare visitor to the UK, and was first recorded breeding in the UK on Brownsea Island, Dorset, in 1996. Since then it has slowly spread northwards, and is now well established in North Yorkshire.



Ian