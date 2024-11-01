The Royal Oak, Helmsley

The Moorsbus back to York includes a 30 minute break at Helmsley (to fit in with drivers hours / breaks), and there are several places worth a look during that time.



One week we went and found the old railway station - the railway may have closed sixty years ago, but the building is still in use as a private dwelling. We also regularly have a look at the allotments near the castle with their lovely flower displays.



On this occasion, with the clocks changing, it was dark when we got to Helmsley, so there was an opportunity for some night photography.



This shot shows the Royal Oak Hotel, one of a surprising number of pubs and hotels around the Market Place.



The Royal Oak is an attractive dressed stone building constructed in the mid 19th century. It is one of a number of buildings in the Market Place that have beautiful flower displays on their exterior through the summer.



So, the end of Moorsbus for 2024, and a long wait until the new timetable appears for 2025. This isn't the end of visits to the moors though, since there are service buses to places like Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Pickering and Thornton Dale, along the southern edge of the Moors, but we will miss the journeys over the wilder parts of the Moors until the Moorsbus returns.



Ian