Previous
Photo 3028
Autumn Acer
Beside the pond in the Homestead Park in York is this acer tree with its twisted trunk and branches and at the moment an orange-red array of leaves.
On the opposite side of the path to this tree are two benches, and it is lovely to take a few minutes to sit and contemplate this acer, whatever the season.
Ian
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
0
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3028
photos
90
followers
36
following
829% complete
View this month »
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
24th October 2024 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
acer
,
homestead park
