Autumn Acer

Beside the pond in the Homestead Park in York is this acer tree with its twisted trunk and branches and at the moment an orange-red array of leaves.

On the opposite side of the path to this tree are two benches, and it is lovely to take a few minutes to sit and contemplate this acer, whatever the season.

Ian
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

