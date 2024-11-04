Previous
November Sunset by fishers
Photo 3029

November Sunset

Taken on the first day of this month, as one of a series of shots to record what was a lovely sunset.

At 8 minutes after sunset I was left with these ripples of cloud highlighted by the sun from below the horizon, and I really liked the result. Taken from our home in York.

Ian
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Lesley ace
Stunning!
November 4th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
November 4th, 2024  
julia ace
Wow stunning.
November 4th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Love the layers of colours. Fav
November 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply beautiful fav
November 4th, 2024  
