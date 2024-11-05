Gunpowder, Treason and Plot

Katharine is in London for a few days with Lucy and her family, and they went to see a firework display quite near where Lucy lives. It was Katharine's first attempt at taking firework photos, and I thought she did a good job with this shot, so here it is for your enjoyment.



Bonfire Night (5th November), otherwise known as Guy Fawkes Night, is an annual commemoration observed on 5 November, primarily in Great Britain, involving bonfires and fireworks displays. Its history begins with the events of 5 November 1605, when Guy Fawkes, a member of the Gunpowder Plot, was arrested while guarding explosives the plotters had placed beneath the House of Lords.



The Catholic plotters had intended to assassinate Protestant king James I and his parliament. Celebrating that the king had survived, people lit bonfires around London. Months later, the Observance of 5th November Act mandated an annual public day of thanksgiving for the plot's failure. Fireworks and bonfires have been popular ever since, though the celebrations tend to take place at the weekend, either before or after 5th November. It is traditional to burn an effegy of Guy Fawkes on the bonfire as part of the celebration.



Bonfire Night has a York connection, in that Guy Fawkes was born in the city (exact location is disputed) and baptised in St Michael le Belfrey Church, next to York Minster. He was educated at St Peter's School in York, a school that still exists, and where it is not permitted to burn a Guy effegy on the bonfire, since that would not be a nice way to treat an old boy of the school.



Ian