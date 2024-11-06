Fireworks

Another Bonfire Night shot, this time taken by our daughter Louise at an organised display in South Lincolnshire. I rather liked the colour effect in this shot.



The earliest fireworks came from China during the Song dynasty (960–1279). Fireworks were used to accompany many festivities, and their popularity spread around the world. Even today, China remains the largest manufacturer and exporter of fireworks in the world.



Fireworks produce a remarkable variety of effects and are enjoyed by many, but they do have their down side as well, with some people injured in accidents with them, animals startled and frightened, and air pollution.



Alternative forms of light and sound shows are available today, but somehow seeing firework displays is rather special. Perhaps it is just a reminder of childhood.



Ian