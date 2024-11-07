Previous
Grey and Gold by fishers
Grey and Gold

Our weather has settled into a period of cloudy and gloomy but quite mild days. On Monday I had a walk around Rawcliffe Lake and took several photos in the grey conditions.

I rather liked this shot of the trees on the opposite shore of the lake, some with their leaves gone, some gold and even a red one.

Ian
Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous shapes
November 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2024  
