Previous
Photo 3032
Grey and Gold
Our weather has settled into a period of cloudy and gloomy but quite mild days. On Monday I had a walk around Rawcliffe Lake and took several photos in the grey conditions.
I rather liked this shot of the trees on the opposite shore of the lake, some with their leaves gone, some gold and even a red one.
Ian
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
3
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3032
photos
90
followers
35
following
830% complete
View this month »
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
4th November 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
gold
,
grey
,
rawcliffe lake
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous shapes
November 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
November 7th, 2024
