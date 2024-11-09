Black Headed Gull

On Rawcliffe Lake, and unudually on its own. Black Headed Gulls are normally found in groups.



The black-headed gull is a familiar sight on farmland, wetland and coastal habitats throughout the UK. It nests on saltmarshes and on islands in flooded gravel pits and reservoirs, and sometimes forms very large, noisy colonies. There are about 140,000 breeding pairs in the UK and about 2.2 million wintering birds each year.



And its black head? Well, this bird is in its winter plumage. Its black head appears in summer - and when it does appear it isn't really black, it is deep brown.



Ian