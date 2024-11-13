Someone

This is one of a series of sculptures in the walled garden at Helmsley, and goes by the title of 'Someone'. It is an iron resin cast sculpture by Bill Harling.



The information plaque says ‘Represents a single figure in the eternal process of self-realisatjon / becoming’. I found it rather intriguing.



In the background can be seen the ruins of Helmsley Castle, a place full of history, and a building that has featured in our project before.



Ian



