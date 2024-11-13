Sign up
Previous
Photo 3038
Someone
This is one of a series of sculptures in the walled garden at Helmsley, and goes by the title of 'Someone'. It is an iron resin cast sculpture by Bill Harling.
The information plaque says ‘Represents a single figure in the eternal process of self-realisatjon / becoming’. I found it rather intriguing.
In the background can be seen the ruins of Helmsley Castle, a place full of history, and a building that has featured in our project before.
Ian
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
2
2
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3038
photos
90
followers
35
following
832% complete
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
8th November 2024 11:50am
Tags
sculpture
,
someone
,
walled garden
,
helmsley
Wendy
ace
Proud to be the first of many Favs :-)
November 13th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice sculpture
November 13th, 2024
