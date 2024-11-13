Previous
Someone by fishers
Photo 3038

Someone

This is one of a series of sculptures in the walled garden at Helmsley, and goes by the title of 'Someone'. It is an iron resin cast sculpture by Bill Harling.

The information plaque says ‘Represents a single figure in the eternal process of self-realisatjon / becoming’. I found it rather intriguing.

In the background can be seen the ruins of Helmsley Castle, a place full of history, and a building that has featured in our project before.

Ian

13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Wendy ace
Proud to be the first of many Favs :-)
November 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice sculpture
November 13th, 2024  
