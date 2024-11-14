Previous
Elephant by fishers
Elephant

A rather more light hearted sculpture for today, in the form of this elephant fountain, which I thought was great fun.

I mentioned a couple of days ago that Alison Ticehurst, the inspiration and early organiser of the restoration project at Helmsley Walled Garden, didn't live to see her vision for the gardens come to fruition. However, she is commemorated with a memorial garden on part of the site.

The elephant fountain is part of a water feature in the memorial garden in Alison's name. Sadly at the moment, the pond has quite a lot of algae in it.

Ian
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Monica
Cute
November 14th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
November 14th, 2024  
