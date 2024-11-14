Elephant

A rather more light hearted sculpture for today, in the form of this elephant fountain, which I thought was great fun.



I mentioned a couple of days ago that Alison Ticehurst, the inspiration and early organiser of the restoration project at Helmsley Walled Garden, didn't live to see her vision for the gardens come to fruition. However, she is commemorated with a memorial garden on part of the site.



The elephant fountain is part of a water feature in the memorial garden in Alison's name. Sadly at the moment, the pond has quite a lot of algae in it.



Ian