Previous
Photo 3040
After Sunset
A rather gentle end to daylight yesterday, with this shot taken around 15 minutes after sunset time.
It was nice to see some sunshine during the last couple of days, following what seemed like an almost endless series of grey days. A burst of sunshine is really uplifting!
Ian
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Tags
sunset
