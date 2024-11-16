Previous
Autumn Leaves by fishers
Photo 3041

Autumn Leaves

Spotted during a visit to Thirsk yesterday. The trees are becoming increasingly bare, and with a sharp drop in temperatures forecast for the next few days, the rest of the leaves will be falling from the trees quite soon.

Ian
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
November 16th, 2024  
