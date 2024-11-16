Sign up
Previous
Photo 3041
Autumn Leaves
Spotted during a visit to Thirsk yesterday. The trees are becoming increasingly bare, and with a sharp drop in temperatures forecast for the next few days, the rest of the leaves will be falling from the trees quite soon.
Ian
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
2
0
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Taken
15th November 2024 1:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
brown
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
November 16th, 2024
