Previous
Street Art, Putney by fishers
Photo 3042

Street Art, Putney

Taken on Katharine's recent visit to see Lucy and her family in London, this view of Putney is on an Openreach cabinet just off High Street in Putney.

The view is from the north bank of the River Thames, looking towards Putney, with Putney Bridge on the right.

Rowing is a popular activity in this area, and beyond the bridge are a number of boathouses. Putney is well known as the starting point for the Oxford v Cambridge boat race.

Ian
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise