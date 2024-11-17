Sign up
Previous
Photo 3042
Street Art, Putney
Taken on Katharine's recent visit to see Lucy and her family in London, this view of Putney is on an Openreach cabinet just off High Street in Putney.
The view is from the north bank of the River Thames, looking towards Putney, with Putney Bridge on the right.
Rowing is a popular activity in this area, and beyond the bridge are a number of boathouses. Putney is well known as the starting point for the Oxford v Cambridge boat race.
Ian
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3042
photos
90
followers
35
following
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd November 2024 10:17am
Tags
street art
,
putney
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
November 17th, 2024
