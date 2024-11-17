Street Art, Putney

Taken on Katharine's recent visit to see Lucy and her family in London, this view of Putney is on an Openreach cabinet just off High Street in Putney.



The view is from the north bank of the River Thames, looking towards Putney, with Putney Bridge on the right.



Rowing is a popular activity in this area, and beyond the bridge are a number of boathouses. Putney is well known as the starting point for the Oxford v Cambridge boat race.



Ian