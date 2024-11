Vita, Veritas, Victoria

Vita, Veritas, Victoria is an artwork by Hew Locke, originally created in 2007 and currently on display in the Tate Britain gallery on Millbank, London. Katharine took this shot of part of the artwork on her recent visit to London to see Lucy and her family.



Locke based this on the royal crest on the front of British passports. It is made from black plastic beads, cord and staples, mounted on a plain wall arouns a door. The detail is quite intricate and absorbing.



Ian