Requiem by fishers
Photo 3044

Requiem

Another of the fascinating artworks at the Tate Britain that Katharine took photos of while visiting Lucy and her family in London. This one, 'Requiem' decorates the north staircase. It was created by Chris Ofili.

'Requiem' pays tribute to fellow artist Khadija Saye and remembers the tragedy of the Grenfell Tower fire

Tate commissioned British artist Chris Ofili to create an artwork for the North Staircase at Tate Britain. Ofili considered the significance of painting directly onto the walls of a public building and wanted to choose a subject that affected us as a nation. Requiem is a dream-like mural, resulting from his poetic reflections.

Ofili met fellow artist Khadija Saye in May 2017 when they were both exhibiting in Venice. One month later, Saye died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

This shot shows a small part of the artwork, which fills the staircase.

Ian
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Photo Details

