Reception Committee

The start of the Christmas market in York last week also marked the start of a number of steam hauled charter trains arriving in York. There were two on Saturday, and here we see locomotive 'Sir Nigel Gresley' leaving platform 9 to take its coaches to York Yard North where the train would be prepared for its return journey to St Albans.



Beyond the front of the locomotive can be seen a small selection of the enthusiasts gathered to see this locomotive, and to photograph, video and sound record it.



One of a number of claims to fame that this locomotive has is that it holds the record for the fastest recorded speed of a British steam locomotive since the Second World War, at 112 mph (180 kph). But then, one of its class mates, 'Mallard' set the World speed record of 126 mph (203 kph) in 1938.



Ian