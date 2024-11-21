Previous
Welcome Back to York
Welcome Back to York

The second steam hauled charter train to arrive at York last Saturday was this Black 5, number 44871, which had brought its passengers from London Kings Cross. It arrived in York 2 minutes early, despite having been over 30 minutes late earlier in its journey at Peterborough.

This locomotive last featured in our project in September ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-09-23 ), when I shared some information about its history.

One slightly unusual feature of this locomotive is the blue background on the number plate on the smokebox door. This indicates a locomotive used in Scotland, and was a common featurein the days of steam, and probably applied to this locomotive for its work in the summer on the Jacobite services along the West Highland Line between Fort William and Mallaig.

