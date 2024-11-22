The Big Blue Engine

Not only did York have two steam hauled charter trains visiting on Saturday, but there was another one on Wednesday, so off I went to the railway station with my camera.
It was a really cold day, with an icy wind, and the charter train was 30 mins late - it was such a relief when it finally arrived! On this occasion the locomotive was called 'Blue Peter', and it is approprately painted in a blue colour scheme. This colour scheme was applied to the most powerful express passenger locomotives shortly after the railways were nationalised in 1948. The colour scheme didn't last long, and the blue locomotives were repainted green, like other passenger engines.
'Blue Peter' has appeared earlier in the year in our project ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-07-15 ) and I gave a summary of its history then. That occasion was its first main line run for over 20 years. This trip on Wednesday was the first occasion for over 20 years that the public could buy tickets to travel behind it. In this shot it had dropped off its passengers and the train was about to depaty to York Yard North to be prepared for its return journey later in the day.
'Blue Peter' was named after a racehorse owned by Harry Primrose, 6th Earl of Rosebery, which in 1939 won races including The Derby and the 2000 Guineas. There was a long tradition of naming express locomotives used on the East Coast main line after successful racehorses.