Kents Cavern Show Cave

On of the major tasks I'm undertaking is to create digital scans of all my pre digital photos, and at the moment I'm concentrating on several thousand transparencies, some of which date back to the late 1960s. Sadly some have deteriorated quite a lot, while others are still in good condition. I suspect that some in the worst condition will end up being restored as black and white images.



This shot takes us back to 23rd August 1992, and a family holiday that we had in South Devon. It was taken in a show cave called Kents Cavern, in Torquay, and shows a large stalagmite called the 'Wedding Cake'.



It is quite an amazing thought that humans were making use of these caves back in the stone age, and that the action of water is still developing and growing the stalactites and stalagmites in these caves.



Ian