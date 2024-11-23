Previous
Kents Cavern Show Cave by fishers
On of the major tasks I'm undertaking is to create digital scans of all my pre digital photos, and at the moment I'm concentrating on several thousand transparencies, some of which date back to the late 1960s. Sadly some have deteriorated quite a lot, while others are still in good condition. I suspect that some in the worst condition will end up being restored as black and white images.

This shot takes us back to 23rd August 1992, and a family holiday that we had in South Devon. It was taken in a show cave called Kents Cavern, in Torquay, and shows a large stalagmite called the 'Wedding Cake'.

It is quite an amazing thought that humans were making use of these caves back in the stone age, and that the action of water is still developing and growing the stalactites and stalagmites in these caves.

Ian
Casablanca ace
We loved Kent’s Cavern! Hiked there from Shaldon about 10 years ago. Nice memory shot.
November 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An amazing shot!
My parents did a lot of transparencies and unfortunately almost all of them are damaged.
November 23rd, 2024  
william wooderson ace
The wonders of digital technology. Several years ago, my dad digitised a load of his parents' holiday slides and while these were of fairly poor quality he was still able to enhance them with a special program!
November 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
November 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Amazing we were there that year and month! It’s a wonder you weren’t there with us, we met a neighbour while we were down there believe it or not. Talk about coincidence!
November 23rd, 2024  
