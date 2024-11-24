Babbacombe Model Village

Another scan of a transparency taken in August 1992 on our family holiday in Torquay, and this time its the Babbacombe Model Village, on a rather wet day.



For those who commented about the task of scanning all my pre digital photos, I thought you might be interested in the process.



First, I decided to buy a Plustek scanner, which has an infrared scanner which can automatically remove scratches and dust. I don't use this all the time, since it doubles the total scan time, but it's very useful for badly scratched transparencies or negatives.



The scanner comes with software which allows me to prescan an image and adjust light, colour etc and to crop the image if I want to, and I can see a preview of the results on the screen before the full scan is run.



After the full scan is run, if I feel further adjustments are needed, I use GIMP as my editor of choice (I've not yet been able to justify the cost of a full featured editing program).



The transparencies themselves are all rather haphazardly stored in numbered boxes. Each of the original transparencies were numbered with a film number and a sequence number on that film. All are recordered on a spreadsheet with details of locations, people etc. As they are scanned, an extra column on the spreadsheed is filled in, showing a new number which is a merge of the film and sequence number, and the box number is added in a second new column. Scans themselves are currently in folders corresponding to the box the original transparencies were in.



Eventually that is likely to be changed and the scans will be stored in chronological sequence, in the same way that I already store digital camera images. The spreadsheet, with its filters and search facilities allows me to find the location of either the scan or the original transparency quite quickly.



Finally all the scans will be on two large external drives, one being a copy of the other to ensure a drive fault won't result in any images being lost.



Yes, this project will take quite a long time. It is very much a winter project undertaken on dark winter evenings - virtually nothing gets done in the summer. I'm currently on my second winter doing this, and I would estimate it could take another four winters to complete the transparencies. After that there are also lots of negatives to scan.......



Whatever the results are like, it is a real voyage of discovery, bringing back some wonderful memories of people and places, and that is of more value than the scans themselves.



Ian