Previous
Photo 3050
Torquay by Night
Another scan from my transparencies taken in Torquay in August 1992, this time a night shot overlooking the bay and showing the illuminations along the promenade.
In many ways night photos like this are easier to scan than daytime photos, there is much more latitude in interpreting the colours of the illuminatings and the result still being acceptable.
We have some good memories of that holiday, despite the poor weather. Lucy was just over 18 months old, and had a wonderful time discovering the delights of playing on the beach!
Ian
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
