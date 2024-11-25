Torquay by Night

Another scan from my transparencies taken in Torquay in August 1992, this time a night shot overlooking the bay and showing the illuminations along the promenade.



In many ways night photos like this are easier to scan than daytime photos, there is much more latitude in interpreting the colours of the illuminatings and the result still being acceptable.



We have some good memories of that holiday, despite the poor weather. Lucy was just over 18 months old, and had a wonderful time discovering the delights of playing on the beach!



Ian