Rawcliffe Lake

Quite a lot of sunshine today, so we had a walk around Rawcliffe Lake on Clifton Moor, York after lunch. Very few birds to be seen on the lake, so a lovely smooth surface to the water giving nice opportunitues for photos with reflections.



It is a nice walk around this lake, which was created in the 1980s to help with land drainage as the old disused Clifton airfield was developed for housing, industry and a large shopping centre. Nature has added its special touch to the areas beside the lake, and there is a lot to see on a walk.



Ian