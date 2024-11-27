York Walls in Bloom

This is one of the iconic views of York from its medieval city walls, but until recently the banks below the walls were areas of grass with smaller areas of formal flower beds.



However, this is all changing. The areas of earth visible here are to become wildflower displays. The process has begun, with planting having taken place and the expectation that there will be a wildflower display for summer 2025.



There is an interesting information board just off the right of this shot, outlining the history of this area, and describing the many changes in this area, and it is a fascinating story.



The city walls are on the left, running towards the River Ouse, with Lendal Bridge crossing it. York Minster is in the background, standing tall over the city centre.



Ian