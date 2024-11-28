Ginkgo Leaves

Yesterday was a cool but lovely day, so I had a walk through the Homestead Park. Whatever the season there is something of interest to see and photograph, and my walk yesterday was no exception.



I spotted this carpet of ginkgo leaves around the foot of the ginkgo tree, near the pond. They have a very pleasing shape and I thought they made an interesting pattern.



The tree is native to East Asia. It is the last living species in the order ginkgoales, which first appeared over 290 million years ago, and fossils very similar to the living species, belonging to the genus ginkgo, extend back to the Middle Jurassic epoch approximately 170 million years ago. The tree was cultivated early in human history and remains commonly planted, and is widely regarded as a living fossil.



Ian