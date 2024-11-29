The Christmas White Rose

More from York railway station, as another charter steam train brings visitors to the city and the Christmas market.



This was at lunch time, with this busy train arriving after its journey from Coleshill Parkway (east of Birmingham). The locomotive is Clun Castle, from the Tyseley Steam Trust, which operates a number of working steam locomotives.



The train was due to pull into platform 4 at York, which is the northern continuation of platform 3, so I positioned myself to get a shot as it passed under the footbridge and past the old mechanical signal box (Now a Costa). This was a preliminary shot looking through the footbridge arch as the train approached.



The train didn't run through to platform 4 - it actually stopped in front of me, so I got several shots before the crowd of photographers from further up the platform arrived in a rush!



This locomotive was the first Great Western steam locomotive that I ever saw, back in 1967, when it came to Yorkshire to operate a charter service over the Settle and Carlisle Railway. Who would have thought that almost 60 years later I would still be taking photos of it!



Ian