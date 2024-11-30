Braunton

We move forward a day to Thursday, and the next steam charter arrives in York for the Christmas market. This time the locomotive is called 'Braunton'. It is one of a type of locomotive known as the West Country class, named after attractive places in the south-west of England.



I have to admit I had never heard of a place called Braunton until I first saw this locomotive, but a search online shows it to be an attractive village in North Devon.



This was the sixth steam charter to arrive in York in less than two weeks, which just shows how popular the Christmas market has become, though I'm not really sure why. Of the six steam charters, I took photos of five. The sixth ran last Saturday, when the weather was really wet, so thay was my excuse for missing it. It is rather surprising that six different steam locomotives were used for these services, but rather nice for the photographers!



Ian