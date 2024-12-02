Sign up
Previous
Photo 3057
Christmas Tree, St Pancras Railway Station
Katharine took this shot on her way back from visiting Lucy in London early in November, but it seemed a bit early to post it then, so here it is now.
St Pancras Railway Station has had an impressive series of Christmas trees over the years, and this year it is based on the film 'Wicked'.
As always it is a popular attraction when seen from either the shopping level (as in this shot), or from the platform level.
Ian
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
5th November 2024 11:42am
Tags
london
,
christmas tree
,
railway station
,
st pancras
