Previous
Christmas Tree, St Pancras Railway Station by fishers
Photo 3057

Christmas Tree, St Pancras Railway Station

Katharine took this shot on her way back from visiting Lucy in London early in November, but it seemed a bit early to post it then, so here it is now.

St Pancras Railway Station has had an impressive series of Christmas trees over the years, and this year it is based on the film 'Wicked'.

As always it is a popular attraction when seen from either the shopping level (as in this shot), or from the platform level.

Ian
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact