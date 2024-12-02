Christmas Tree, St Pancras Railway Station

Katharine took this shot on her way back from visiting Lucy in London early in November, but it seemed a bit early to post it then, so here it is now.



St Pancras Railway Station has had an impressive series of Christmas trees over the years, and this year it is based on the film 'Wicked'.



As always it is a popular attraction when seen from either the shopping level (as in this shot), or from the platform level.



Ian