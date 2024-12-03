Putney Ice Sculpture Trail

Lucy took her children to see the ice sculpture trail in the shopping centre in Putney on Saturday. Sadly, it was quite a warm day so they didn't see the sculptures at their best. Much of the fine detail had melted, but I did like the light and colour in this grand house.



Our first experience with an ice sculpture trail was in York, when the traders in some of the quieter streets between Stonegate, Petergate and Church Street sponsored a 'Festival of Angels' where all the sculptures were angels, to attract shoppers to their streets in the lead-up to Christmas.



Ian