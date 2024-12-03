Previous
Putney Ice Sculpture Trail by fishers
Photo 3058

Putney Ice Sculpture Trail

Lucy took her children to see the ice sculpture trail in the shopping centre in Putney on Saturday. Sadly, it was quite a warm day so they didn't see the sculptures at their best. Much of the fine detail had melted, but I did like the light and colour in this grand house.

Our first experience with an ice sculpture trail was in York, when the traders in some of the quieter streets between Stonegate, Petergate and Church Street sponsored a 'Festival of Angels' where all the sculptures were angels, to attract shoppers to their streets in the lead-up to Christmas.

Ian
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Love this. Excellent shot with awesome details. Bravo!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact