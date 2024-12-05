Previous
The Ivy, York by fishers
Photo 3060

The Ivy, York

The Ivy restaurant usually have a Christnas display around their entrance, and this year there are two snowmen and Christnas trees placed either side of the entrance.

Welcoming though this display is, I must confess that I haven't been to this restaurant. The last time I was in this building it was a Blacks outdoor shop!

Ian
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
838% complete

Jesika
And long before that it sold perfumes.
December 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks very festive - I rather like their menu for the occasional treat
December 5th, 2024  
