Christmas Window

I had a quick trip to Helmsley this morning for the Christmas Tree festival in the church, but after that I had time for a short walk before catching the lunch time bus back to York.



This was the rather nice Christmas window display in the Duncombe Park Shop in Bridge Street. Duncombe Park is the grand country house to the west of the town centre, and the shop has all kinds of country related products.



This shop usually has nice window displays, but I thought this one was particularly good, and very appropriate for the Christmas season.



Ian