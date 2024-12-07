Previous
Christmas Window (2) by fishers
Photo 3062

Christmas Window (2)

This Christmas window is to be seen on Kirkgate in Thirsk, at the Arty Party shop. I took the photo last month when I went to take photos of the Thirsk Yarnbombers Remembrance display.

Ian
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
