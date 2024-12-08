Dark Skies Christmas Tree

This was one of 23 Christmas trees on display at All Saints Church in Helmsley as part of their annual Christmas tree festival.



This one was created by the North York Moors National Park and represented the National Park status as a Dark Skies location. The various decorations on the tree take the form of astronomical features, like stars and planets. The tree is topped by a telescope.



It is a remarkable experience to be out on the Moor tops at night when there is a cloudless sky, and without the moon being visible. Thousands of stars can be seen, and the Milky Way streaks across the sky. Everyone should spend time in a Dark Skies location if they can.



