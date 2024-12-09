Previous
York Nutcracker Trail by fishers
Photo 3064

York Nutcracker Trail

The latest version of the York Nutcracker Trail is now open, and the search is on to find the ten nutcrackers scattered around York city centre.

This year the theme is flags, with each nutcracker decorated with the colours of a particular country, and with small images that represent that country.

The aim of the trail is not only to entertain, but to spread the large numbers of visitors to the Christmas market more widely - though comments in the media about dangerous levels of overcrowding around the market stalls suggest that people are more interested in the shopping.

If you have time you might want to try and work out which countries the three nutcrackers in the collage represnt. I will let you know what we think they are tomorrow.

Ian
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2024 - 5th March marked the completion of our 11th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Photo Details

Monica
It sounds like fun!
I think these are Poland, UK and China.
December 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊
December 9th, 2024  
