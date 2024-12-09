York Nutcracker Trail

The latest version of the York Nutcracker Trail is now open, and the search is on to find the ten nutcrackers scattered around York city centre.



This year the theme is flags, with each nutcracker decorated with the colours of a particular country, and with small images that represent that country.



The aim of the trail is not only to entertain, but to spread the large numbers of visitors to the Christmas market more widely - though comments in the media about dangerous levels of overcrowding around the market stalls suggest that people are more interested in the shopping.



If you have time you might want to try and work out which countries the three nutcrackers in the collage represnt. I will let you know what we think they are tomorrow.



Ian