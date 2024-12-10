Christmas Selfies

Katharine took this shot last month on her way back to York after visiting Lucy and her family. It was taken at St Pancras railway station and features a small part of a very large Christmas display in one of the shops there.



For those of you interested in the countries represented by the flag coloured nutcrackers in yesterdays collage, they were Poland on the left, UK in the centre and China on the right. What looks like a flying cow on the helmet of the UK one is meant to be a Welsh dragon (I think). You now have the answers to three of the countries - now all you need is a couple of hours in York and a copy of the official Nutcracker trail leaflet, and a look at the rest of the Nutcrackers to identify the rest of the countries. Complete the answers on your leaflet and drop it off at the Visitor Information centre and you are in with a chance of a prize from the sponsor!



Ian