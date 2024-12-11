Father Christmas in Thirsk

Yes, the yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again, and their Christmas display is now on show in the Market Place, and their rather large Christmas tree has been erected outside Thirsk Hall.



Their skills are now well known and there are several displays each year. We try to see as many as we can, so last week we were off on the country bus to Thirsk.



A particularly popular theme this Christmas is Father Christmas, with several different examples on display. I particularly liked this example, with Father Christmas in a chimney, with his sack of presents close to hand.



Ian