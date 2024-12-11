Previous
Father Christmas in Thirsk by fishers
Father Christmas in Thirsk

Yes, the yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again, and their Christmas display is now on show in the Market Place, and their rather large Christmas tree has been erected outside Thirsk Hall.

Their skills are now well known and there are several displays each year. We try to see as many as we can, so last week we were off on the country bus to Thirsk.

A particularly popular theme this Christmas is Father Christmas, with several different examples on display. I particularly liked this example, with Father Christmas in a chimney, with his sack of presents close to hand.

Ian
11th December 2024 11th Dec 24

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cute
December 11th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant, and so realistic!
December 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Cute love it🧑‍🎄😊
December 11th, 2024  
