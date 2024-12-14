Previous
Stonegate Christmas Lights by fishers
Photo 3069

Stonegate Christmas Lights

I finally took my courage in my hands and made a late afternoon trip into York city centre to take a few photos of the Christmas lights. The shopping area was still busy, but I avoided the most congested areas,

These lights are above Stonegate, while the star is attached to the scaffolding on the south wall of the choir of York Minster, where the latest restooration work is taking place.

I like to see the star above everything - a reminder of the true message of Christmas, above the sea of comercialisation around it.

Ian
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely decorations! Your evening was a photographic success!
December 14th, 2024  
