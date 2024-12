An after dark version of the shot that I posted of the entrance to the Ivy Restaurant, York, just over a week ago. I've no idea what has happened to the skis the snowmen had then, or the snowmens arms, or the pile of logs beside the one on the left, but it is still a welcoming entrance to the restaurant, and the snowmen are still smiling.This is a link to the daytime shot - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2024-12-05 Ian