Shambles, York

Probably the best known street in the city, the Shambles is a good example of a medieval streeet, though there are a few more recent buildings in the street. Most of the buildings date from around 1350-1475.



Originally the street of butchers’ shops and houses, many complete with a slaughterhouse at the back of the premises, ensuring a ready supply of fresh meat. Today it is a popular location for tourists to visit, and is believed by many to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter stories, though author JK Rowling denies this. There are Harry Potter themed shops in the Shambles, and there is a very popular ghost shop, where a long queue waits patiently each day to buy expensive miniature ghost figures.



This shot was taken on my after dark walk, and shows the street at a relatively quiet time, with its attractive but rather understated Christmas decorations. It is a wonderful place for photos, though it is very difficult to find a time when it is really quiet - the last time was probably during the Covid lockdowns!



Ian