York Christmas Market

I try whenever possible to avoid going into York city centre during the Christmas Market. It is such a busy event that getting around through the crowds can be quite a challenge. However, I can't resist going to take some night photos, hopefully at a relatively quiet time, so this is one of the shots that I took last week.



I was stood at the south-west corner of Parliament Street, which gives a view of the illuminated trees. The temporary market stalls can be seen just above the heads of the people, and although there are quite a few people around, it was a relatively quiet time.



Only a few more days of the market - the last day is on Sunday 22nd December. Once the stalls are removed I hope to have an evening trip to take photos of the lights.



Ian